City officials in Arkansas won't appeal decision in tax case

Officials of a northwest Arkansas city have decided not to appeal a judge's decision to bar the city from collecting money from 2016 property taxes.
County Judge Barry Moehring's ruling Monday will leave Cave Springs without almost $400,000. City attorney Justin Eichmann says that's almost a quarter of the city's annual budget.
The Benton County assessor discovered in March that the city issued a millage tax rate from 2015 instead of one from 2016.
Moehring says the city isn't allowed to get their portion of property taxes because it didn't certify the 2016 rate.
Councilman Randall Noblett says the city has already made budget cuts in response to the loss of money.
A legislative audit found that officials misappropriated funds and took part in financial wrongdoing. An investigation is underway.
