640,000 NYC warrants for unpaid summonses tossed in 1 day

Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, second left, discusses during a news conference, his office's request to dismiss about 143,000 arrest warrants for people who didn't pay tickets for minor offenses years ago, in Brooklyn, N.Y., Wednesday Aug. 9, 2017. He is flanked by New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, left, and New York City Public Advocate Letitia James, third left. District attorneys in the Bronx, Manhattan and Queens boroughs made similar requests, resulting in courts throwing out a total of over 640,000 such warrants in a single day. Jennifer Peltz AP Photo