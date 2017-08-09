Ellison calls on Trump to condemn Minnesota mosque bombing

CORRECTS TO REMOVE REFERENCE THAT ELLISON REPRESENTS BLOOMINGTON - FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2016, file photo, U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., listens during a forum on the future of the Democratic Party in Denver. Ellison issued a statement Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, through the national party calling it "an outrage" that President Donald Trump hasn't condemned the bombing of a Bloomington mosque on Saturday, Aug. 5. Ellison is the nation's first Muslim elected to Congress. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo