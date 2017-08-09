More Politics News

LA wants to know if contractors help build border wall

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 11:10 AM

LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles lawmakers want city contractors to reveal whether they are helping build a wall along the Mexican border — arguing that residents should know if firms are working on the polarizing project.

The City Council voted Tuesday to draft a law that would require companies seeking or doing business with the city to disclose whether they have contracts to help design, build or provide supplies for "any proposed border wall between Mexico and the United States of America."

The Los Angeles Times reports (http://lat.ms/2wHFb1b ) Councilman Gil Cedillo, who proposed the law, denounced the wall as a racist and xenophobic plan that defied the values of LA.

The proposed law would not actually ban companies working on the wall from doing business with Los Angeles. Cedillo described the rules as a deterrent.

