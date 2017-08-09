More Politics News

Indiana port to get major expansion

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 11:04 AM

PORTAGE, Ind.

A port in northwest Indiana may receive a nearly $10 million federal grant to help fund an expansion project.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the U.S. Department of Transportation is recommending to partially fund a nearly $20 million expansion at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor.

The project would improve the port's cargo handling capacity and infrastructure to handle containers that can be loaded onto ships, barges, trucks or trains.

The Ports of Indiana would fund rest of the project.

Ports of Indiana CEO Rich Cooper says the expansion would help attract new companies and meet the anticipated future demand at the port.

The funding is available through one of 10 FASTLANE small project grants. Congress may vote to block the port expansion within the next 60 days.

