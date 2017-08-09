Town response to Jewish community stirs anti-Semitism fears

In this Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, photo, polyvinyl chloride piping is seen on an utility pole as a vehicle drives by on Airmount Road in Mahwah, N.J. Thin strips of PVC piping placed on utility poles around a New Jersey town bordering New York have stirred worries that an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community plans to expand. Along with a measure to limit Mahwah’s parks to town residents, it has led to backlash from those who say the opposition raises worries about anti-Semitism. The county’s prosecutor ordered the police not to enforce that measure after Mahwah’s police chief raised concerns that complaints were targeting Jews. Julio Cortez AP Photo