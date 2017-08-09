More Politics News

Republicans win 2 special elections for Missouri Legislature

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 10:52 AM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Republicans have won two special elections for seats in the Missouri Legislature.

Voters elected Rep. Sandy Crawford to the state Senate and Sara Walsh to the state House during Tuesday elections. Democrats were unable to flip the seats to gain ground in the Republican-led Legislature.

Crawford will fill a seat left vacant by Republican Mike Parson's departure after he was elected lieutenant governor in 2016.

Crawford is from Buffalo, Missouri, roughly an hour north of Springfield. Her district covers Sedalia, Bolivar and Lebanon.

Walsh was elected to former Republican Rep. Caleb Jones' seat. Jones left the House to become Republican Gov. Eric Greitens' deputy chief of staff.

Walsh will represent her home city, Ashland, as well as parts of Columbia and Hartsburg.

