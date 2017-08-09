Former GOP US senator calls Trump North Korea threat 'crazy'

Former New Hampshire Sen. Gordon Humphrey has written a letter to the state's congressional delegation, calling President Donald Trump's "fire and fury" threat to North Korea "crazy" and questioning his fitness as president.
Humphrey on Wednesday requested that the delegation support the Oversight Commission on Presidential Capacity Act, which would set up a commission to determine whether the president is mentally fit.
Humphrey wrote that national security and our families' safety cannot be left in the hands of a president "whose poor judgment, belligerence, vindictiveness and reckless impetuosity constitute an indictment of his mental health."
Humphrey served two terms in the U.S. Senate as a Republican from 1979 to 1990. He endorsed Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.
