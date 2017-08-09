FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017 file photo shows the boyhood home of President Donald Trump in New York. The 1940 Tudor-style house in Queens is on Airbnb and is being offered for $725 a night.
Want to live like a Trump? President's old home is on Airbnb

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 11:04 AM

NEW YORK

Want to live like a Trump? Now's your chance: The president's New York City boyhood home is on Airbnb.

The 1940 Tudor-style house in Queens is being offered for $725 a night. The listing says the house has five bedrooms and sleeps up to 20.

The amenities include a giant cutout of President Donald Trump in the living room. The listing calls it "a great companion for watching Fox News late into the night."

Smoking, pets and parties are no-nos.

Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2vP83YX ) reports that the principal of Paramount Realty USA, Misha Hagani, confirmed the listing's authenticity.

Paramount auctioned the house to an unidentified buyer in March for $2.14 million.

Hagani says he can't disclose whether the home was placed on Airbnb by the property owner or by a leaseholder.

