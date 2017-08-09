More Politics News

Ex-Minneapolis police chief speaks about shooting, future

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 10:47 AM

MINNEAPOLIS

Former Minneapolis police chief Janee Harteau (juh-NAY' har-TOH') says she did everything she could to rush home from a hiking trip last month after one of her officers killed an Australian woman who called 911 to report a potential sexual assault.

But Harteau tells Minnesota Public Radio in her first interview since her resignation that she didn't realize the depth of the anger ignited by the July 15 shooting of Justine Damond — or the political fallout to come. She says it took her two flights and a three-hour car ride to get home nearly four days after the shooting.

Soon after Harteau got back, Mayor Betsy Hodges asked her to resign.

Harteau says she wants to remain involved with law enforcement, and has received job offers from other departments including Dallas.

