Kent police fatally shoot man they say dragged an officer

Officers in Kent, Washington, shot and killed a man they say dragged an officer while driving off in a stolen car.
Kent Police spokesman Jarod Kasner says officers were responding to a domestic violence call early Wednesday morning when they saw a man run away and get into a car that was later confirmed as stolen.
KOMO-TV reports that officers tried to stop the 20-year-old Seattle man as he drove away, dragging an officer with him. Two other officers fired at the man. He died at the scene.
Police say the officer who was dragged suffered minor injuries. A K-9 police dog was also dragged during the incident.
Records show the suspect had three domestic violence order violations in the last two days.
Police say they later learned that he had an active felony warrant for his arrest.
