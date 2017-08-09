More Politics News

Kent police fatally shoot man they say dragged an officer

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 10:43 AM

KENT, Wash.

Officers in Kent, Washington, shot and killed a man they say dragged an officer while driving off in a stolen car.

Kent Police spokesman Jarod Kasner says officers were responding to a domestic violence call early Wednesday morning when they saw a man run away and get into a car that was later confirmed as stolen.

KOMO-TV reports that officers tried to stop the 20-year-old Seattle man as he drove away, dragging an officer with him. Two other officers fired at the man. He died at the scene.

Police say the officer who was dragged suffered minor injuries. A K-9 police dog was also dragged during the incident.

Records show the suspect had three domestic violence order violations in the last two days.

Police say they later learned that he had an active felony warrant for his arrest.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Young South Koreans find their political voice 2:45

Young South Koreans find their political voice
Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 1:36

Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion?

View More Video