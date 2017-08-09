US colleges help foreign students wary of traveling home

In this undated photo provided by Adelphi University, student Usman Anwar works at his campus job on Long Island, N.Y. Anwar said he skipped a trip home to Pakistan this summer because he worried he might not be allowed to re-enter the U.S. if he left. Like Anwar, some international students have remained in the U.S. because they worried about potential travel troubles, even if they aren't from majority Muslim countries in the government's travel ban rules. Adelphi University via AP Noelle Fiallo-Evans