In this undated photo provided by Adelphi University, student Usman Anwar works at his campus job on Long Island, N.Y. Anwar said he skipped a trip home to Pakistan this summer because he worried he might not be allowed to re-enter the U.S. if he left. Like Anwar, some international students have remained in the U.S. because they worried about potential travel troubles, even if they aren't from majority Muslim countries in the government's travel ban rules.
In this undated photo provided by Adelphi University, student Usman Anwar works at his campus job on Long Island, N.Y. Anwar said he skipped a trip home to Pakistan this summer because he worried he might not be allowed to re-enter the U.S. if he left. Like Anwar, some international students have remained in the U.S. because they worried about potential travel troubles, even if they aren't from majority Muslim countries in the government's travel ban rules. Adelphi University via AP Noelle Fiallo-Evans
In this undated photo provided by Adelphi University, student Usman Anwar works at his campus job on Long Island, N.Y. Anwar said he skipped a trip home to Pakistan this summer because he worried he might not be allowed to re-enter the U.S. if he left. Like Anwar, some international students have remained in the U.S. because they worried about potential travel troubles, even if they aren't from majority Muslim countries in the government's travel ban rules. Adelphi University via AP Noelle Fiallo-Evans

More Politics News

US colleges help foreign students wary of traveling home

By KANTELE FRANKO Associated Press

August 09, 2017 10:37 AM

Some international students are spending summer at their American colleges instead of returning home because they worried about potential travel troubles, even if they aren't from majority Muslim countries in the government's travel ban rules.

At least a few schools have showed support for such students by offering practical help with housing, jobs or meals, including Adelphi University in New York, Lawrence University in Wisconsin, and Ohio University.

Many more schools around the country pointed foreign students to support services and legal resources that could help with travel questions.

A Supreme Court ruling on the travel ban exempted many travelers who have a "bona fide relationship" with an entity in the U.S., such as university students. But educators who work with and advocate for international students say many remain concerned.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Young South Koreans find their political voice 2:45

Young South Koreans find their political voice
Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 1:36

Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion?

View More Video