Police: Washington having least violent summer in 10 years

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 10:58 AM

WASHINGTON

The police chief in the nation's capital says Washington is seeing its most peaceful summer in a decade.

News outlets report Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham says a comparison of the last 30 days to the same period in 2016 shows the city is seeing its lowest number of violent crimes in 10 years. He announced the decrease during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Metropolitan police say the number of violent crimes dropped roughly 25 percent between the two summers.

Newsham posted statistics on Twitter showing that 2016 had more than 500 violent offenses from June 8 to August 6, while there were nearly 380 over the same period this year.

The numbers of violent crime offenses included homicide, sex abuse, assault and robbery.

