Egypt curtails access to subsidized food as part of reforms

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 8:55 AM

CAIRO

Egypt is curtailing access to ration cards used by three-quarters of the country's 93 million people to buy subsidized food items, the latest move in the government's ambitious economic reform plan.

A government decree going into effect on Wednesday denies access to the cards to people earning more than 1,500 Egyptian pounds (about $84) a month.

It also limits beneficiaries to families of up to four members. It's unclear what happens to impoverished families with five or more members.

The decree doesn't affect current card holders.

Egypt has reduced energy subsidies, introduced value added tax and floated its currency. The reforms are part of meeting International Monetary Fund conditions for a $12 billion loan.

Egypt has also reduced subsidies on water and raised public transportation charges.

