Flint voters OK plan to update city's 43-year-old charter

Flint voters have approved updating the city's 43-year-old charter with changes including stronger ethics standards and a requirement to create a water bill assistance plan.
The Flint Journal reports preliminary results showed the proposed charter was approved, with about 64 percent in support.
The charter was drafted over the last two years by the City of Flint Charter Review Commission. It aims to boost transparency by improving notice of public meetings to residents, creating a water and sewer bill payment assistance plan and preventing Flint from using water and sewer funds for other matters.
The charter was drafted amid Flint's crisis with lead-tainted water. Water and sewer bills have been an issue amid the crisis.
An ombudsman would enforce ethics requirements, investigate complaints and conduct performance audits on city officials.
