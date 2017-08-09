Spring Lake Village manager Chris Burns, center, receives a hug from councilwoman Megan Doss as voting results start to come in at Seven Steps Up in Spring Lake, Mich., on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Spring Lake Village residents are voting whether to amend the village charter to allow a mechanism by which the village can disincorporate. The two don't want disincorporation. Also pictured are former village president, Jim MacLachlan, left, and former councilman, Bill Meyers.
Voters in Michigan village reject disincorporation measure

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 8:04 AM

SPRING LAKE, Mich.

Voters in a small western Michigan village have rejected a proposal to allow their local government to create a mechanism by which the village can disincorporate.

The Grand Rapids Press reports unofficial results show the divisive ballot measure in Spring Lake failed Tuesday, with 63 percent rejecting the measure.

If approved, the village of about 3,200 people could have started what would be a lengthy process of eliminating all village taxes and discontinuing some local services.

Village Manager Chris Burns, an opponent of the idea of disincorporation, said she was relieved that the fight was finally over.

Supporters of the proposal argued that the local government has grown too powerful. They said that residents pay an unnecessary "double tax" that underwrites salaries of village administrators.

