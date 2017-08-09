Voters in Michigan village reject disincorporation measure

Spring Lake Village manager Chris Burns, center, receives a hug from councilwoman Megan Doss as voting results start to come in at Seven Steps Up in Spring Lake, Mich., on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Spring Lake Village residents are voting whether to amend the village charter to allow a mechanism by which the village can disincorporate. The two don't want disincorporation. Also pictured are former village president, Jim MacLachlan, left, and former councilman, Bill Meyers. The Grand Rapids Press via AP Cory Morse