Pittsburgh cop on leave, charged with assault in 'road rage'

A Pittsburgh police officer who allegedly pointed a gun at someone during a road rage incident in May has been placed on administrative leave and charged with simple assault.
Police say 28-year-old Officer Robert Kramer is being charged by summons and not arrested for the May 3 incident in the city's Sheridan neighborhood. Online court records don't list an attorney for Kramer, but say he must appear for a preliminary hearing Oct. 2.
Kramer will remain on paid leave until the incident is adjudicated.
Police didn't immediately release details of the incident and The Associated Press could not immediately obtain a copy of the criminal complaint detailing the allegations.
Police say only that Kramer pointed a silver revolver at a civilian. Police use dark-colored pistols so that gun is not Kramer's service weapon.
