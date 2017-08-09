New Mexico city vows to support climate initiatives

The mayor of one New Mexico city has vowed to continue supporting efforts aimed at reducing his community's environmental footprint despite intentions of the U.S. government to pull out of the 2015 Paris climate pact.
Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima made the reaffirmation in a statement Tuesday.
He says his city has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by more than 20 percent, invested in hybrid vehicles and reduced emissions among its vehicle fleet by consuming less fuel.
The mayor says the effort has resulted in an annual savings of about $1 million.
At a meeting earlier this summer, the Las Cruces City Council officially joined a network of other cities that support the goals of the Paris agreement, which calls for countries to establish their own national plans for cutting emissions.
