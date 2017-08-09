Guam's worries grow as tensions rise between US, North Korea

FILE - In this undated file photo distributed by the North Korean government on May 22, 2017, a solid-fuel "Pukguksong-2" missile lifts off during its launch test at an undisclosed location in North Korea. North Korea said Wednesday that it was examining operational plans for attacking Guam, an angry reaction to U.N. punishment for recent North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile tests and a U.S. suggestion about preparations for possible preventive attacks to stop the North’s nuclear weapons program. Korea News Service via AP, File Korean Central News Agency