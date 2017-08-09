The Latest: New Zealand premier criticizes Trump's comments

FILE - In this July 28, 2017, file photo distributed by the North Korean government on Saturday, July 29, 2017, shows what was said to be the launch of a Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea. A U.S. official says American intelligence agencies have assessed that North Korea has developed a nuclear warhead that could be fitted onto an intercontinental ballistic missile. The official says the Defense Intelligence Agency assessment, first reported by The Washington Post on Aug. 8, says North Korea has made a miniaturized nuclear warhead, but that it would still have to hurdle other technical issues before it could successfully deliver such a weapon. Korea News Service via AP, File Korean Central News Agency