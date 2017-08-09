Armed police provide security to a bus carrying electoral workers and ballot boxes, as they arrive a collection center in Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Kenyans went to the polls Tuesday in a general election after a tightly-fought presidential race between incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta and main opposition leader Raila Odinga.
Armed police provide security to a bus carrying electoral workers and ballot boxes, as they arrive a collection center in Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Kenyans went to the polls Tuesday in a general election after a tightly-fought presidential race between incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta and main opposition leader Raila Odinga. Ben Curtis AP Photo

The Latest: Kenyan police fire on protesters, kill 1

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 5:00 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

The Latest on Kenya's elections (all times local):

12 p.m.

Kenyan police say officers opened fire on people protesting election results in an opposition stronghold in southwestern Kenya, killing 1 person.

Leonard Katana, a regional police commander, said the shooting happened Wednesday when protesters clashed with security forces in South Mugirango constituency in Kisii County.

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga has alleged fraud in the country's general election, saying hackers infiltrated the database of the country's election commission and manipulated the results. His comments followed the release of results from Tuesday's election showing President Uhuru Kenyatta with a wide lead over Odinga after votes from the vast majority of polling stations had been counted.

___

11:30 a.m.

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday alleged fraud in the country's general election, saying hackers infiltrated the database of the country's election commission and manipulated the results in what he called an "attack on our democracy."

Odinga's allegations followed the release of election results showing President Uhuru Kenyatta with a wide lead over the opposition leader after votes from the vast majority of polling stations had been counted.

"Hackers gained entry into our election database" and "created errors," Odinga said at a news conference.

"You can only cheat the people for so long," the opposition leader said. "The 2017 general election was a fraud."

A top official in Kenyatta's Jubilee Party said the opposition's criticism of the electoral process was unfounded.

