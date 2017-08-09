Kentucky's top elected officials prepare to meet in court

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, left, shakes hands with Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear before the governor's State of the Commonwealth address in Frankfort, Ky. Beshear has sued Bevin four times since both men took office. Lawyers for the two politicians are scheduled to meet in court twice over the next 10 days. Timothy D. Easley, File AP Photo