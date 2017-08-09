U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, greets by Malaysian air force officials as he arrives at a military base in Subang, Malaysia, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017.
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, greets by Malaysian air force officials as he arrives at a military base in Subang, Malaysia, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Vincent Thian AP Photo
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, greets by Malaysian air force officials as he arrives at a military base in Subang, Malaysia, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Vincent Thian AP Photo

More Politics News

Tillerson leaves Malaysia, wraps up Southeast Asia tour

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 3:54 AM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has wrapped up an overnight visit to Malaysia, ending a Southeast Asia tour aimed at signaling President Donald Trump's commitment to the region.

Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi said in a statement they met Wednesday, with their talks centered on North Korea, the South China Sea dispute and terrorism in the region. Tillerson then met with U.S. embassy staff before heading to Washington. He had met Prime Minister Najib Razak after arriving late Tuesday.

Malaysia's relations with the U.S. had warmed after Najib took office in 2009 but he has increasingly leaned toward China, Malaysia's biggest trading partner. That's been especially true since a massive corruption scandal erupted two years ago, implicating Najib and a state investment fund he founded.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Young South Koreans find their political voice 2:45

Young South Koreans find their political voice
Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 1:36

Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion?

View More Video