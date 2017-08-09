Tillerson leaves Malaysia, wraps up Southeast Asia tour

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has wrapped up an overnight visit to Malaysia, ending a Southeast Asia tour aimed at signaling President Donald Trump's commitment to the region.
Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi said in a statement they met Wednesday, with their talks centered on North Korea, the South China Sea dispute and terrorism in the region. Tillerson then met with U.S. embassy staff before heading to Washington. He had met Prime Minister Najib Razak after arriving late Tuesday.
Malaysia's relations with the U.S. had warmed after Najib took office in 2009 but he has increasingly leaned toward China, Malaysia's biggest trading partner. That's been especially true since a massive corruption scandal erupted two years ago, implicating Najib and a state investment fund he founded.
