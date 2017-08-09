Citizens review board resumes hearing in police shooting

CORRECTS SPELLING OF LAST NAME TO MONNETT FROM MONETTE - Attorneys Charles Monette, left and Justin Bamberg, chat prior to a citizens review board hearing in Charlotte, N.C., on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. The attorneys represent the estate of Keith Lamont Scott, who was shot and killed by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer last September. The board said it found potential error in the departments decision that the shooting was justified and convened a second hearing to address the finding. Skip Foreman AP Photo