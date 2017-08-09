More Politics News

Veteran cinematographer elected film academy president

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 2:54 AM

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.

Cinematographer John Bailey is the new president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The organization's board of governors elected Bailey to a one-year term late Tuesday. He succeeds Cheryl Boone Isaacs, who has held the post since 2013. Boone Isaacs became a very visible representative of the organization during her tenure, with the #OscarsSoWhite scandal and this year's best-picture flub. She said earlier this year that she would not seek re-election.

Bailey's film credits include "American Gigolo," ''The Big Chill," ''Groundhog Day" and "As Good as It Gets." He has been a film academy governor representing the cinematography branch for 14 years.

The film academy president traditionally appears on the Academy Awards telecast. Next year's ceremony is the 90th.

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

