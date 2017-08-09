How states are handling Trump's voter information request

FILE - In this July 8, 2017 file photo, Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap speaks during a voter registration meeting at the National Association of Secretaries of State conference in Indianapolis. A voter fraud commission established by President Donald Trump could make it easier for hackers to get voter registration information. The panel asked election officials across the country for public information about voters. Most states are complying. Dunlap, a Democrat who is a member of Trump’s voting commission, is not handing over the information. Dunlap said the information the commission is getting from other states “isn’t wicked intimate” and may be too sparse to identity ineligible registered voters. Darron Cummings, File AP Photo