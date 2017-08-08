Doves fly over the Statue of Peace at Nagasaki Peace Park in Nagasaki, southern Japan during a ceremony to mark the 72nd anniversary of the world's second atomic bomb attack over the city, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017.
72nd A-bomb anniversary in Nagasaki amid US-NKorea tension

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 11:05 PM

TOKYO

Japan is marking the 72nd anniversary of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki amid growing tension between the U.S. and North Korea.

Nagasaki Mayor Tomihisa Taue said the fear of another nuclear bomb attack is not in the distant future and urged nuclear states to abandon the weapons. He criticized Japan's government, being under the U.S. nuclear umbrella, for not contributing to the U.N. nuclear arms ban treaty.

Pyongyang and Washington have traded escalating threats. President Donald Trump threatened North Korea "with fire and fury" and North Korea's military said Wednesday it was examining its plans for attacking Guam.

The U.S. launched the world's first nuclear attack with a bomb dropped Aug. 6, 1945, that killed 140,000 people in Hiroshima. The bombing of Nagasaki three days later killed 70,000 more.

