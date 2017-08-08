More Politics News

Trump endorses Strange in Alabama's GOP Senate primary

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 10:15 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is endorsing Alabama Sen. Luther Strange in a special GOP primary election next week.

Trump writes on Twitter that Strange "has done a great job representing the people of the Great State of Alabama. He has my complete and total endorsement!"

Strange was recently appointed to the Senate seat previously held by now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He is being challenged in next week's Republican primary by a conservative House member, Mo Brooks, and former state chief justice Roy Moore.

Strange has called Trump's election to the presidency a "biblical miracle."

