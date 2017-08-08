Tucson police chief's car broken into, bag stolen

Just months after the mayor of Tucson was carjacked at gunpoint, the city's police chief is a victim of theft.
Chief Chris Magnus reported the incident to police Tuesday morning after discovering his car had been broken into.
His personal backpack with miscellaneous electronics was stolen. Police say they have no suspects.
Magnus posted a photo of a smashed car window on Twitter, saying: "In my haste last night, I left my backpack in my car. Guess I had to learn that lesson (one I even preach!) the hard way."
Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild was uninjured when a man carjacked him at gunpoint in February. The suspect went off with Rothschild's city-issued car.
About 1,300 thefts from vehicles and 1,100 vehicle thefts have been reported in the last six months.
Comments