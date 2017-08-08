More Politics News

Residents near military base could hear training exercises

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 6:41 PM

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich.

A training exercise at a military base northeast of Detroit could include sirens, loudspeakers and simulated gunfire.

Officials at Selfridge Air National Guard base in Harrison Township say the training will be held Wednesday and people living nearby might hear some of the exercise.

The Michigan Air National Guard conducts regular training to ensure personnel can appropriately respond to a wide range of scenarios.

The base opened as Selfridge Field on July 1, 1917. It is home to the Michigan Air National Guard 127th Wing.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Young South Koreans find their political voice 2:45

Young South Koreans find their political voice
Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 1:36

Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion?

View More Video