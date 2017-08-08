Niagara County legislator to meet on Niagara Falls discharge

Niagara County lawmakers have scheduled a special meeting to consider whether to seek additional investigations and possible criminal charges following a wastewater discharge that turned the water near the base of Niagara Falls black before tourists' eyes.
The county Legislature will meet Thursday to consider three resolutions. If approved, they would ask New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, the county district attorney and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to investigate the July 29 discharge into the Niagara River.
The New York Department of Environmental Conservation is already investigating.
The Niagara Falls Water Board says its preliminary review determined that workers at the wastewater treatment plant let a pump run for too long while emptying a sedimentation basin. The basin contained residue from the cleaning of carbon filters at the plant.
