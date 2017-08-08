Nuclear agency begins work to consider Yucca Mountain site

FILE - In this April 13, 2006, file photo, an underground train at the entrance of Yucca Mountain in Nevada. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission

NRC) has begun work to prepare for the Trump administration’s bid to revive the long-dormant nuclear waste dump at Nevada’s Yucca Mountain. The nuclear agency says it will spend up to $110,000 from its current budget to gather documents and other information from an administrative hearing suspended six years ago after the Obama administration abandoned plans for the Yucca Mountain site.