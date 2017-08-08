More Politics News

Kentucky county's program helps released inmates find jobs

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 4:39 PM

GLASGOW, Ky.

A new employment program in a Kentucky county is helping newly released inmates fill job vacancies in local industries.

Jackie Brown, a member of the Industrial Development Economic Authority of Glasgow, tells the Bowling Green Daily News the as-yet unnamed Barren County program finds ways to help people who often have trouble finding employment locally to fill vacant jobs in the county's industries. The program has been active for about four months.

Jailer Tracy Bellamy says that often, inmates who are released end up incarcerated again. The program encourages inmates to seek out the career center upon release, increasing chances of employment and decreasing the chance of reoffending.

Bellamy says some inmates have gotten factory jobs through the program. Specific figures aren't yet available.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Young South Koreans find their political voice 2:45

Young South Koreans find their political voice
Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 1:36

Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion?

View More Video