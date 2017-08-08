Kentucky county's program helps released inmates find jobs

A new employment program in a Kentucky county is helping newly released inmates fill job vacancies in local industries.
Jackie Brown, a member of the Industrial Development Economic Authority of Glasgow, tells the Bowling Green Daily News the as-yet unnamed Barren County program finds ways to help people who often have trouble finding employment locally to fill vacant jobs in the county's industries. The program has been active for about four months.
Jailer Tracy Bellamy says that often, inmates who are released end up incarcerated again. The program encourages inmates to seek out the career center upon release, increasing chances of employment and decreasing the chance of reoffending.
Bellamy says some inmates have gotten factory jobs through the program. Specific figures aren't yet available.
