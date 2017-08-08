More Politics News

Driller files $5M suit against 'Gasland' resident, lawyers

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM AssocIated Press

August 08, 2017 3:43 PM

A gas driller that was targeted with allegations that it polluted residential water wells in Pennsylvania has filed a $5 million lawsuit against two law firms and a Pennsylvania resident, asserting they tried to extort the company through a frivolous lawsuit.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. says Dimock resident Ray Kemble and his lawyers sought to harass and extort the Houston-based driller, attract media attention and "poison" the community. Their federal suit against Cabot was withdrawn two months after it was filed.

Dimock is the small village that became a battleground in the national debate over drilling and fracking after residents accused Cabot of polluting the water nearly a decade ago. The town was featured in the Emmy-winning 2010 documentary "Gasland."

Kemble and his lawyers didn't immediately return messages Tuesday.

