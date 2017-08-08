More Politics News

Mohave County balances budget without tax hike

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 3:43 PM

KINGMAN, Ariz.

Mohave County has found a way to balance its new budget without raising property taxes, but shortfalls can still be seen around the county.

Today's News-Herald reported (http://bit.ly/2vM8Dqe ) Monday that the budget did not fix the sheriff's department or probation salary compression issues, but it was the only alternative left without defaulting on more than $1 million in unfunded liabilities that could have forced the county to make deep cuts in services.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted during a nine-hour meeting to accept a limited amount of departmental reserves to cover a $2.8 million deficit.

The adjustment will allow the county to dig itself out from its structural budget deficit.

