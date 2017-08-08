More Politics News

Kentucky governor pursuing new Toyota, Mazda plant

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 3:18 PM

LEXINGTON, Ky.

Kentucky's Republican governor says he is trying to convince two Japanese automakers to build a $1.6 billion plant in the state.

Toyota and Mazda announced last week they planned to build a joint factory to build Corollas and a new cross-over model for Mazda. WDRB-TV reports Gov. Matt Bevin told an automotive industry group that he plans "to be on that like white on rice."

Bevin's remarks came Monday during his opening address to the Kentucky Automotive Industry Association's annual conference in Lexington. Bevin told the station he has a personal relationship with Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda and said he will impress upon company executives that no state is in better position for the plant than Kentucky.

Toyota has a plant in Kentucky that makes Camry and Avalon models.

