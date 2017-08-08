FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2016 file photo, human rights activist and former vice president, Lenin Moreno, from left, then Ecuador's President Rafael Correa, and Vice President Jorge Glas, sing during the Alianza PAIS party convention where Moreno was chosen as the ruling party presidential candidate, and Glas as his running mate, in Quito, Ecuador. Moreno stripped Glas, his vice president, of much of his authority Thursday, Aug. 3, 3017, over corruption allegations that emerged amid a battle for power within their ruling leftist coalition.
Ecuador's Correa lashes out at successor over budget cuts

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 3:18 PM

QUITO, Ecuador

The planned sale of a presidential jet in Ecuador has reignited a spat between the nation's leader and his predecessor, political allies just months ago.

Former President Rafael Correa lashed out at Lenin Moreno on Tuesday after his hand-picked successor said he would sell one of two presidential jets, luxury cars and other government assets to help close a gaping hole in the OPEC nation's budget.

Correa said from semi-retirement in Europe that the symbolic belt-tightening was an act of "demagoguery and incompetence." He added that the only luxury car he remembered in his decade-long government was one used by Moreno when Moreno was his vice president.

Moreno took office in May and has increasingly distanced himself from Correa amid a battle for power within their ruling leftist coalition.

  Comments  

