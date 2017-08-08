Ecuador's Correa lashes out at successor over budget cuts

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2016 file photo, human rights activist and former vice president, Lenin Moreno, from left, then Ecuador's President Rafael Correa, and Vice President Jorge Glas, sing during the Alianza PAIS party convention where Moreno was chosen as the ruling party presidential candidate, and Glas as his running mate, in Quito, Ecuador. Moreno stripped Glas, his vice president, of much of his authority Thursday, Aug. 3, 3017, over corruption allegations that emerged amid a battle for power within their ruling leftist coalition. Dolores Ochoa, File AP Photo