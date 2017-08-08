More Politics News

Task force to study Oklahoma Corporation Commission

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 3:13 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY

Gov. Mary Fallin has appointed a task force to study the Oklahoma Corporation Commission's processes, staffing and funding.

The Oklahoman reports that Michael Teague, the state's secretary of energy and environment, will lead the Second Century Corporation Commission Task Force, which was formed Monday. It'll have five members, including representatives from Teague's office, the attorney general's office, and the corporation commission as well as a state senator and representative.

The Corporation Commission's three members are elected statewide for six-year terms. The commission regulates several industries, including oil and gas, telecommunication, electric and gas utilities, trucking, railroad crossings and cotton gins.

The task force comes as some utilities and oil and gas companies have complained about the commission's delay in processing cases.

The task force will issue a final report and recommendations by November 2018.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Young South Koreans find their political voice 2:45

Young South Koreans find their political voice
Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 1:36

Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion?

View More Video