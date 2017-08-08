Case challenging 'overzealous' Ogden gang rules moves ahead

A judge is refusing to toss out a lawsuit from two Utah men who say they were falsely labeled as gang members under sweeping Ogden city rules that barred alleged members from being seen together in public.
U.S. District Judge Clark Waddoups sided with lawyers who say the strict injunction went too far and violated people's First Amendment rights.
Prosecutors had asked for the suit to be dismissed because the rules aren't on the books anymore.
But Waddoups found authorities have said they want to bring back the injunction, and the lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah may be the only thing making them hesitate.
Officials say the rules aimed at the homegrown Ogden Trece gang helped reduce crime, but the ACLU says it was overzealous.
