N Carolina gov't leaders put more meat on Medicaid proposal

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's administration has unveiled more details about its vision for overhauling North Carolina's Medicaid program for 1.8 million recipients and the medical community.
The Department of Health and Human Services released a draft report Tuesday for the program it would like to operate starting in mid-2019.
A 2015 state law directed Medicaid move from reimbursing providers for each service performed to paying a flat amount for each patient covered by new managed-care companies or local networks. Federal regulators must sign off on changes.
Tuesday's roadmap would require more General Assembly approval because it would end existing contracts with separate regional agencies sooner that manage treatment for mental illness and developmental disabilities. It also envisions expanding Medicaid coverage, but Republican legislative leaders have remained cool to that idea.
