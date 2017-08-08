Tax department has 9,000 refund requests left

Vermont tax officials say they have about 9,000 outstanding refund requests to fill months after the tax filing deadline.
Deputy Tax Commissioner Gregg Mousley tells the Rutland Herald (http://bit.ly/2hFJ7Nb ) many requests require action by the filer or the Department of Taxes. The department has been processing about 235,000 requests since the April 18 deadline.
Mousley says the timing is similar to the past few years, with the department about 2,500 returns short of where they were last year.
He attributes the delay to a rollout of a new software system to help better track filings. While the system is providing more data, Mousley says it led to the staff taking more time to process filings at first.
He expects the last requests to be completed within the next two months.
