Polygamous leader wants fugitive charge, fraud case separate

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 1:43 PM

SALT LAKE CITY

The recaptured leader of a polygamous sect wants new charges stemming from his time as a fugitive separated from fraud and money laundering charges from his alleged role in the sect's food stamp fraud scheme.

Lyle Jeffs' attorney Kathryn Nester argued in a court filing Monday night that the failure to appear charge filed in June after he was caught in South Dakota should be separate because prosecutors may try to use to show the jury he fled from home confinement in June 2016 due to a "guilty conscience."

Melodie Rydalch of the U.S. Attorney's Office in Utah declined comment, saying prosecutors will file their response to the court at a later date.

Jeffs was first charged in February 2016 along 10 other members of the sect in the fraud scheme.

