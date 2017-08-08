Governor starts school supply drive, criticizes GOP spending

Governor Roy Cooper started off his school supply drive at Pearsontown Elementary School in Durham, N. C., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, he was asking people to help teachers and students by donating supplies that will be distributed to schools across the state, they are especially in need of spiral notebooks, pencils, pens, paper. All the supplies will be accepted at all the State Employee Credit Union branch, and state and government offices from August 14 until September 8th. The Herald-Sun via AP Bernard Thomas