Feds settle with US citizen held on immigration detainer

The federal government has settled a lawsuit brought by a naturalized American citizen after a federal judge found her constitutional rights were violated when she was held on an immigration detainer.
Cody Wofsy, a staff attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union, says the government agreed to pay Ada Morales $35,000 and issued assurances that federal databases have been updated to ensure she won't be detained again.
The lawsuit was filed in Rhode Island in 2012. The federal government was dismissed from the case last week.
A government attorney did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
The judge ruled in January that Morales' detention was based on her Hispanic last name and her Guatemalan place of birth. He said "her illegal detention revealed dysfunction of a constitutional proportion."
Comments