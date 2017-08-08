More Politics News

Online retailer ASOS plans to hire 1,600 at Georgia center

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 12:28 PM

ATLANTA

An online clothing and beauty retailer plans to build a warehouse outside Atlanta with an estimated 1,600 jobs.

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal announced the plan by the British online retailer ASOS on Tuesday. Deal says the distribution center planned in Union City will fill orders by customers along the East Coast and is expected to cost the company more than $40 million during the next five years.

ASOS officials said they chose Atlanta based on its transportation network and potential employee pool. The new jobs include professional and operations management, engineers, material handling and administration.

