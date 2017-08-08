A new low: Texas Democrats don't have candidate for governor

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wendy Davis waves to supporters as she arrives to make her concession speech at her election watch party in Fort Worth, Texas. Four years ago the Democrats pumped big money and organizing muscle into Texas, hoping a gubernatorial candidate that generated national stardom with a 12-hour filibuster could begin turning America's largest red state blue. But Wendy Davis lost by 20-plus points and, with the 2018 governor's race looming, her party has no major candidate to run this time _ meaning it may only be able to hope to do that well again. That symbolizes just how far a promised Texas Democratic resurgence has fallen. Tony Gutierrez, File AP Photo