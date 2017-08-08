More Politics News

Funding shortage could bring Arizona horse racing to a halt

The Associated Press

agosto 08, 2017 10:50 AM

PHOENIX

Horse racing at the two main tracks in Arizona could be in jeopardy next year amid budget cuts that have gutted the state division that oversees thoroughbred wagering in the state.

The Arizona Republic reports (http://bit.ly/2vJyD4D ) spokesman for the Arizona Department of Gaming Kristian Fasching says funding cuts by the Legislature have forced some layoffs, and the Division of Racing treasury is expected to be empty by March.

Fasching says if that happens, live racing at Turf Paradise in Phoenix and Rillito Racetrack in Tucson likely would shut down, along with annual county fair races.

Under state law, Racing Division employees monitor thoroughbreds, jockeys and wagering to ensure the sport's integrity and safety. Because the industry must be regulated under Arizona law, races likely would be canceled without agency oversight.

