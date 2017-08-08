More Politics News

Man convicted in fatal reservation beating wants new trial

The Associated Press

agosto 08, 2017 9:06 AM

RAPID CITY, S.D.

A defendant convicted in a fatal beating on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation has petitioned a federal court for an acquittal or a new trial.

Forty-four-year-old Marlon Iron Crow faces life in prison for the death of Craig Charging Crow last November in Porcupine. Iron Crow admitted fighting with the victim, but says he was defending himself when he punched and kicked Charging Crow.

The Rapid City Journal reports defense attorney Jamy Patterson says the guilty verdict reached by a jury in Rapid City last month is not supported by enough evidence and that Iron Crow was denied a fair trial due to misconduct by prosecutors.

