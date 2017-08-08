More Politics News

Providence officials laud diversity of new police officers

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 6:06 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Providence's mayor says the newest members of the city's police force represent a "giant step forward" in terms of diversity.

Of the 55 recruits who graduated Monday, 38 are minorities, 18 are first-generation U.S. citizens and 12 are women. There were more than 2,200 applicants to the academy.

Lt. Kevin Lanni, director of training, said the new officers studied a redeveloped curriculum that emphasizes civil rights. The class is also the first to be trained in the use of body cameras.

Mayor Jorge Elorza said the graduates are "truly the cream of the crop."

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Young South Koreans find their political voice 2:45

Young South Koreans find their political voice
Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 1:36

Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion?

View More Video