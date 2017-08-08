More Politics News

Police: Man injured in shootout with officers

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 5:52 AM

PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia police say officers shot and wounded a man who had opened fire on them, sending stray bullets into a nearby home.

Police say they were called to investigate a report of an armed man under the influence of drugs on Monday. Officers say they ordered the man to drop his weapon, but he instead fired two shots in their direction. The officers fired back, hitting him at least once.

Natasha Doheny says she was home with her four children when a bullet came through her window. She and her children were not hurt.

Police have not identified the wounded man. He was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

